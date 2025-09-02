One killed, three injured in road accident in UP

Deoria (UP), Sep 2 (PTI) One person died and three were injured when their motorcycle overturned on the Sonu Ghat-Mahuani road here on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The deceased was identified as Nishant Sharma (22), a resident of the Bariyarpur police station area, who was driving the motorcycle. The four were not wearing helmets, they said.

Sharma, Arun alias Guddu Chauhan (20), Mohit Yadav (14) and Vipin Chauhan (22) were returning from Baraipur Hanuman temple when an animal suddenly came before their motorcycle near Ghatela Ghazi village, police said.

While trying to avoid hitting the animal, Sharma lost control of the motorcycle and it overturned. Sharma died on the spot while the other three were injured, they said.

Police took the injured to Deoria Medical College, from where the doctors referred them to Gorakhpur Medical College due to their critical condition.

Station House Officer of Kotwali police station Vinod Kumar Singh said the body has been sent for post-mortem.