One killed, three injured in steamer explosion at cafe in Kerala

Kochi, Feb 6 (PTI) A worker was killed and three of his colleagues sustained severe burn injuries after a cooking steamer exploded at an eatery in Kaloor on Thursday, said Fire and Rescue Services officials.

The deceased has been identified as Sumith, a native of West Bengal, police said.

The injured -- Ali, Lulu, and Kiran -- were rushed to a private hospital, where they remain in critical condition.

According to Fire and Rescue Services officials, they received an alert at 4.23 pm about a suspected gas cylinder explosion at i'Deli Cafe, located on the ground floor of the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kaloor.

Fire personnel quickly responded and brought the situation under control.

"It was not a gas cylinder explosion but the cafe’s cooking steamer, which burst due to excessive pressure," a Fire and Rescue Services official said.

Sumith was found inside the cafe with severe head injuries and was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital, he added.

Meanwhile, a few customers who were seated outside managed to escape unhurt.

Palarivattom police, who inspected the site, said a case would be registered, and further investigation is underway.