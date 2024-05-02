One killed, three injured in stone quarry accident in Jharkhand

Hazaribag (Jharkhand), May 2 (PTI) One person was killed and three others suffered injuries on Thursday when a portion of a stone quarry caved in at Dhap village in Hazaribag, officials said.

The incident occurred around 8 am when the four labourers were present in the quarry, they said.

One of the labourers, identified as Jai Prakash Singh, was buried alive under the debris, an official said.

Deepak Kumar Singh, Officer-in-Charge of the Chouparan Police Station, along with a team, rushed to the spot and began rescue operations, he said.

The injured labourers have been admitted to hospital. PTI CORR BS RBT