One killed, three injured in tree fall incidents in Mumbai

Mumbai, May 29 (PTI) One person has died and three others suffered injured in two tree fall incidents in Mumbai, the city civic body said on Thursday.

The incidents took place on Wednesday - one at Sewri in central Mumbai and the other at Chembur in the eastern suburbs, it said.

A total of 30 incidents of tree fall were reported in Mumbai on Wednesday -- six in the island city, seven in the eastern suburbs and 17 in the western suburbs.

Earlier this week also, one person was killed and another injured in two incidents of tree fall in the city.

On Wednesday evening, a Gulmohar tree got uprooted near the RA Kidwai Marg police station in Sewri and fell on three-four motorbikes.

Two riders -- Ramjan Nishad (27) and Balkrushan Kurai (33) -- of one of the two-wheelers were injured.

They were rushed to the nearby KEM hospital for treatment where Nishad succumbed while undergoing treatment. Kurai's condition was reported to be stable, as per a report of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Besides, a tree branch fell near Jaitwan Garden at Thakkar Bappa Colony in Chembur, injuring two persons. Their condition was stable, the BMC said.

In another incident, two women were injured when a portion of the fourth-floor gallery of the five-storey Ashrafi Manzil building collapsed on Badlu Ramnagari Street in Byculla area on Wednesday, as per the BMC's disaster management cell report.

In the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, 16.28 mm of rainfall was recorded in the island city, 24.01 mm in the eastern suburbs and 26.37 mm in the western suburbs, it said.

The southwest monsoon made its onset over Mumbai on Monday, more than a fortnight before its normal date, with IMD officials saying it is the earliest arrival of rains in the country's financial capital in 75 years.

The normal date for monsoon's arrival in Mumbai is June 11. PTI KK GK