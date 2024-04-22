One killed, two injured after being hit by car in J'khand

Ranchi, Apr 22 (PTI) A person was killed and two others were injured after they were hit by a car in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi on Monday night, police said.

The accident occurred in Morabadi area under the Lalpur Police Station limits when the car hit them.

The injured were admitted to a hospital, he said.

"The three persons were hit by the car from behind. Thereafter, it collided with a divider," Lalpur Police Station in-charge Adhikant Mahato told PTI.

The police are carrying out further investigation into the accident, he added. PTI SAN BDC