One killed, two injured after car breaks railing, plunges into river in Nashik

Nashik, Jul 6 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was killed and two others injured when their car broke the railing of a bridge and plunged into a river in Maharashtra's Nashik city, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred in the Gangapur Road area of the city on Friday night, an official said.

The car driver lost control of the wheel, causing the vehicle to crash into the railing and fall into the Godavari river, he said.

Nitin Bapu Kapadnis, who was driving the car, died on the spot, while two other occupants sustained injuries, the official said.

The victims were travelling to Gangapur village from Dugaon, he said.

A case has been registered with Nashik taluka police station, and further probe is underway, the official said. PTI COR ARU