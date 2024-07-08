One killed, two injured after car carrying senior cop hits motorcycle in MP

Anuppur (MP), Jul 8 (PTI) A 34-year-old man was killed and two others were injured when a car carrying a senior police official hit a two-wheeler in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district on Monday, an official said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Jitendra Singh Pawar was on his way to Amarkantak when his car hit a two-wheeler near Bairibandh village, the official said.

Bahoran Singh, who was on the two-wheeler, was killed, while the SP's driver, Ramesh Chandra Dube, and another rider of the motorcycle, Satish Dhurve, sustained injuries, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Israr Mansoori said.

Senior police officials reached the spot and later met the injured persons at the district hospital, he said. PTI COR MAS ARU