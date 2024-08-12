One killed, two injured as boulder falls on car in Uttarkashi

Uttarkashi (U'khand), Aug 12 (PTI) A 54-year-old man died and two men were injured when a boulder fell on their car from a hill near the Orchha bend in this Uttarakhand district on Monday, police said.

The three men were on their way from Barkot to Uttarkashi when the accident occurred, they said.

Pushkar Singh Maluda, who was driving the vehicle, died on the spot as the boulder crushed the roof of the car at the front, the police said.

The other two managed to get out of the car with injuries, they said.

The injured were taken to a community health centre for treatment. PTI COR ALM SHB SZM