One killed, two injured as car hits labourers filling potholes on Goa bridge

Panaji, Aug 22 (PTI) A 25-year-old worker was killed and two others were seriously injured when a speeding car hit them while they were filling potholes on Goa’s Old Mandovi bridge, an official said on Thursday.

The incident took place past midnight on Wednesday.

A senior police official from Panaji said that three severely injured workers were rushed to the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) after the incident. One of them, identified as Amit Yadav, died during treatment.

Quoting eyewitnesses, the officials said that the three labourers were crushed between the car and a jet patcher machine, which is used to fill potholes.

The car driver was arrested after he was treated for minor injuries at GMCH, the official added.