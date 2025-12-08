One killed, two injured as car hits motorcycle in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) A 22-year-old man was killed and two persons were injured after a car allegedly rammed into a motorcycle in east Delhi's Krishna Nagar in the early hours of Monday, police said.

Police said they received a call about the incident around 4.10 am.

"A damaged Bullet motorcycle was found lying on the road while a red car involved in the crash was found mounted on the central divider with its front portion extensively damaged, indicating the force of impact," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said.

During the preliminary inquiry, it was found that the motorcycle rider, Sehbaaj (22) of Khureji, was taken to the hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Sameer (21) of Khureji, who was riding pillion, is undergoing treatment for injuries, the officer said.

The car driver, Rishabh (28), a resident of Sangam Vihar, was also injured and is receiving treatment at Hedgewar Hospital, police said.

Another person who was accompanying Rishabh fled the spot after the accident, they said.

DCP Gautam said the sequence of events that led to the collision will be established after a technical analysis of CCTV footage, mechanical inspection of the vehicles and statements of eyewitnesses.

"Based on the initial findings, a case is being registered under sections related to rash and negligent driving causing death. Further investigation is underway to identify and trace the (car driver's) associate who fled and to ascertain whether speeding or any other negligence led to the crash," the officer said.

The body of the deceased has been preserved for post-mortem, and the families of all those involved in the accident have been informed, police said.

It is also being examined whether the car driver was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. The vehicles have been seized, they said. PTI SSJ DIV DIV