One killed, two injured as fire breaks out in residential building in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: One worker of an embroidery unit was killed and two sustained severe burn injuries after a fire broke out in a three-storey residential building in the Shanti Nagar Colony of Loni here, officials said on Tuesday.

The fire broke out around 10 pm on Monday in a room on the first floor of the building where firecrackers had been stored illegally. The house owner has been taken into custody, the officials said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Ankur Vihar, Ajay Kumar Singh said the deceased has been identified as Mushir alias Rehan (24), a resident of Nayi Basti on Nidora Road. He worked with a small embroidery unit operating on the ground floor of the building.

The injured workers, Mohammad Shad (21) and Sarfaraz (22), both residents of Prem Nagar, are undergoing treatment at GTB Hospital in Delhi. Their condition is stated to be critical, the officer said.

The fire started around 10 pm in a room on the first floor of the building where firecrackers had been illegally stored, he said.

Chief Fire Officer Rahul Pal told PTI that local residents managed to douse the flames using water from submersible pumps before fire tenders reached the spot. Hence, the fire tenders were called back.

Pal said a forensic team has collected evidence from the room where the firecrackers were stored. Police have taken the house owner, Dharam Vir, into custody for questioning to determine why firecrackers were being stored in the residential building.