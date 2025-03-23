One killed, two injured as oxygen cylinder explodes in Buldhana

Mumbai, Mar 23 (PTI) A man was killed and two others sustained injuries when an oxygen cylinder exploded in Maharashtra's Buldhana district on Sunday, police said.

The blast occurred in the Lakshmi Nagar area of Malkapur in the afternoon, an official said.

He said an oxygen cylinder was being loaded into an autorickshaw when it exploded, killing one person and injuring two others.

The official said a preliminary probe suggested the explosion may have occurred due to a gas leak.

The injured persons are undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said, adding that a probe is underway.