One killed, two injured in as tractor-trolley hits motorcycles in UP

Deoria (UP), Aug 27 (PTI) A man was killed when his motorcycle collided with a tractor-trolley here, police said on Wednesday.

Two of the man's friends were injured in the incident which occurred near the Dirgheshwar Nath temple in Majhauliraj here on Tuesday evening, they said.

Monu alias Abhimanyu Gond (30), a resident of Kasila village in Siwan district of Bihar, and his friends Golu Yadav (37) and Vidyarthi Pal (25) were travelling on two motorcycles from the Dirgheshwar Nath temple to the Sohagbara Shiva temple. Their motorcycles were hit by the tractor-trolley on the Majhauliraj-Bhatpar Rani road, near Rauni Ganga Chak village, police said.

All three were injured in the collision and were taken to hospital, where Monu succumbed. Golu and Vidyarthi are undergoing treatment, they said.

Station House Officer, Salempur, Sunil Kumar Patel said no complaint has been received in the matter and appropriate action will be taken once it is received.