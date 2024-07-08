One killed, two injured in car accident in Nashik

Nashik, Jul 8 (PTI) One person was killed and two injured in an accident involving vehicles of the state excise department in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred on Chandwd-Lasalgaon road in Chandwad taluka in the wee hours, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, the state excise department's mobile squad laid a trap to intercept a car carrying illegal liquor, he said.

Two vehicles of the state exercise department chased a car, the official said.

One of the government vehicles lost control and overturned, killing the driver and injuring two other occupants, he said.

The police and excise department are on the lookout for the liquor-laden car, the official said.