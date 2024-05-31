One killed, two injured in lightning strike in Odisha

Phulbani (Odisha), May 30 (PTI) A woman was killed and two of her family were injured after lightning struck them in Odisha's Kandhamal district on Thursday afternoon, police said.

The incident occurred when the three, along with a goat, were in their house in Tikabali town, about 37 km from here, the sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Phulbani, Suprasanna Mallick, said.

The deceased, identified as Rupali Bisoi (23), died on the spot, the police officer said, adding that the injured were admitted to a hospital at Tikabali and their health condition is stated to be stable.

"We have sent the body for autopsy to Tikabali primary health centre and further investigation into the incident is on,” Mallick said. PTI COR BBM SBN BBM SBN