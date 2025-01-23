One killed two injured in road accident in Himachal's Una

Una (HP), Jan 23 (PTI) One person was killed and two others were injured when a tempo they were travelling in overturned and fell into a ditch in Himachal's Una district on Thursday morning, police said.

The tempo which was loaded with plywood fell into the ditch near Bhatia Wala Mor on Thappalan Paanda Baroh Road, police said.

The vehicle went out of control due to the alleged negligence of the driver, who was speeding, police added.

The front glass of the tempo broke and Salim Mohammad, a labourer from Supaul in Bihar, fell out and was crushed by the tempo.

Another labourer, Babu Ram and the driver Rajneesh Thakur were seriously injured but managed to escape from the vehicle.

DSP Amb Vasuda Sood said that the police have sent the body of the deceased to the Regional Hospital Una for post-mortem.

A case has been registered based on the statement of Babu Ram and further investigations are underway. PTI COR BPL ARD ARD