One killed, two injured in road accident in Shimla

Shimla, June 26 (PTI) One person was killed while two others sustained injuries when the vehicle they were travelling in fell down into a drain near Ganvi in the Rampur subdivision of Shimla district on Wednesday, police said.

Three people were travelling in a Bolero Camper loaded with sand. The ill-fated vehicle was on its way to village Molagi from Katolu Jeori.

When the vehicle reached near Ganvi, it was unable to move forward on the steep road due to the load of sand. The driver, Arjun Tolta, got out of the vehicle to place stone behind the wheels but the vehicle started moving backwards.

The vehicle fell down into Ganvi Khadd (drain), about 70 metres below the road.

Ram Lal (48) died on the spot while his wife Radha Devi and the driver sustained injuries.

A case of rash and negligent driving under sections 297, 337 and 304 A of IPC has been registered against the driver. Further investigations are underway, the police added.