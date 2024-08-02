One killed, two injured in road accident in Thane city

Thane, Aug 2 (PTI) A 27-year-old man was killed and two employees of a courier company were injured in an accident involving a two-wheeler, one tempo and a truck in Thane city in the early hours of Friday, an official said.

Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Thane civic body’s disaster management cell, said the accident occurred around 3.50 am at the start of the Golden Dyes bridge, opposite Jupiter Hospital, on the Mumbai-Agra highway.

A truck was parked on the side of the road after it had a flat tyre. A tempo crashed into it, while a two-wheeler rammed into the tempo, he said.

The motorcycle rider, Vaibhav Davkhar, was grievously injured and rushed to a private hospital in the vicinity but doctors declared him dead, the official said.

The two occupants of the tempo – Dharmendra Yadav (40) and Sunil Bakre (38) – suffered injuries and were admitted to the Thane Civil Hospital. Both work for a courier company, he said.

The accident-affected vehicles have been cleared from the highway, the official added. PTI COR NR