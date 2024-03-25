One killed, two injured in wall collapse in Odisha's Balasore

Balasore, Mar 25 (PTI) A 25-year-old man died and his father and mother were seriously injured when a brick wall collapsed on them in Odisha’s Balasore district on Monday, police said.

According to the police, three members of the family were working near their relative's house in Pachimabada village when a mud-brick wall suddenly collapsed and all three were trapped under debris.

Villagers rescued them and rushed all of them to JK Bhattar Hospital where doctors declared Sheikh Arif (25) dead.

Arif's father Sheikh Samiruddin and mother Asuni Bibi were shifted to Balasore district headquarters hospital for further treatment. PTI COR BBM BBM RG