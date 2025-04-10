One killed, two policemen injured in separate accidents in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, April 10 (PTI) One person was killed and two police personnel were injured in separate accidents on Baramunda overbridge here, an official said on Thursday.

According to police, the driver of a pickup van was killed after his vehicle was hit by an unidentified truck on the overbridge around Wednesday midnight.

Upon receiving information, two police vans from Khandagiri police station arrived at the spot to recover the driver’s body from the van and begin clearing the road.

While police were on the scene, a trailer rammed into the parked police vehicles.

In this incident, two policemen were seriously injured and were admitted to Capital Hospital.

The home guard, who was driving one of the police vehicles and was inside it at the time of the accident, sustained severe injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital, an officer said.

Another police officer, who was managing traffic on the overbridge, was also hit by the speeding trailer. He suffered multiple fractures to his arms and legs.

Twin City Police Commissioner S. Dev Datta Singh and Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena visited the injured officials at the hospital.