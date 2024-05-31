One killed, woman goes missing after boulders fall from hills on Gangotri national highway

Dehradun, May 31 (PTI) A man was killed and a woman labourer went missing on Friday after being hit by boulders falling from the hillside on Gangotri national highway, officials said.

Twelve others, including four labourers employed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), were also injured in the incident which occurred at 12.20 pm, they said.

The injured were admitted at the primary healthcare centre in Harshil and the district hospital in Uttarkashi, the officials said.

Two of them who were seriously injured were brought to AIIMS, Rishikesh in a helicopter, they said.

The deceased who died on the spot was identified as Akhil Singh (18), a resident of Sainj village of Bhatwari area of the district, the officials said, adding that the missing woman labourer was identified as Kamla Devi.

On being informed, the police, SDRF, NDRF personnel and the Quick Response Team of the Disaster Management department reached the spot and began the relief and rescue operations.

A truck of the BRO engaged in wall construction on the lower side of the road got damaged in the incident, the officials said.

A JCB machine, a water tanker, a private Bolero vehicle, a Maruti 800 car and a bike were also been damaged by the falling boulders, they said.

Boulders are still falling from the hills in the area intermittently, due to which people have been asked to remove their vehicles from both sides of the national highway.

The injured include four labourers and seven members of two families besides another.

One family was from Kalsi in Dehradun district whose members have been identified as Subhash Voniyal (40), his wife Bina (38) and their sons Divyanshu (18) and Himanshu (16), the officials said.

The members of the other family from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar injured in the accident have been identified as Meera (35) and her daughters Vishakha and Radha, they said.

Another injured was identified as Roshan Singh (18), they added. PTI ALM RPA