One labourer dies, eight injured as two tractors collide in UP

Pratapgarh (UP), Sep 17 (PTI) A labourer died and eight were injured here when the tractor in which they were travelling collided head-on with another coming from the opposite direction, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place at the Raigarh turn in the Maheshganj police station area on Saturday, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Rohit Mishra said the labourers from Harikesh village under the Maheshganj police station area had gone to Annawan village for a construction job.

"They were returning home after the completion of work in a tractor-trolley when their tractor collided with another coming from the opposite direction near the Raigarh turn in Maheshganj market," he said.

Nine labourers were seriously injured in the incident and were taken to a local hospital, where doctors declared one of them, Dhirendra Kumar (27), dead, Mishra said.

The body has been sent to the district headquarters for post-mortem examination, he said.