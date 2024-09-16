One labourer killed, another injured in soil collapse incident in MP

Ratlam (MP), Sep 16 (PTI) A labourer was killed and another was injured when a heap of soil collapsed on them while working on a sewer line in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district, officials said on Monday.

The incident occurred in the Dilip Nagar area on Sunday, and employees of a firm for which the labourers worked on contract staged a protest on Monday.

The victims, who were contractual employees of a firm, were working in a 10-feet-deep pit dug up for a sewer line, Salakhedi police post in-charge Mukesh Yadav said.

The duo were trapped when a heap of soil and debris collapsed on them, he said.

They were extricated by other workers and rushed to a hospital, where Sunil Gauhar (26) was declared dead, he said.

Meanwhile, the company's employees staged a protest on the campus of the civic body on Monday.

Kamal Bhati, the leader of the employees, alleged that the labourers were not provided any safety equipment.

He demanded a compensation of Rs 1 crore and a government job for the kin of the deceased.

Mayor Prahlad Patel later announced Rs 5 lakh compensation and assured the job of outsourced employee to the deceased's wife.

Municipal commissioner Himanshu Bhatt said action will be taken against the company working on the sewer project. PTI COR ADU ARU