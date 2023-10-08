One labourer killed, another injured in wall collapse in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Oct 8 (PTI) A 54-year-old labourer lost his life while another was injured when a wall collapsed on them during construction work in a village here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Veepur Takia village under the Garhwar police station area here on Saturday afternoon, they said.

The two labourers -- Heera Rajbhar (54) and Pramod (42) -- were engaged in the construction of a shed when a wall next to it collapsed on them, police said.

Both the labourers were seriously injured. The local residents rushed them to the district hospital, where the doctors declared Rajbhar dead, Station House Officer (SHO) Sanjay Shukla said.

The SHO said the body has been sent for post-mortem. PTI COR NAV AS RPA