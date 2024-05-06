One labourer killed, four others injured in mishap

Kochi, May 6 (PTI) One labourer died and four others sustained injuries as a metal structure collapsed inside the Smart City campus here on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Utham, who was from Bihar, police said, adding further details were not available at the moment.

The accident occurred when the labourers were engaged in painting work, standing on the metal frame, according to eyewitnesses.

Police and Fire force personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

However, one of the workers had suffered serious injuries and his life could not be saved, police added. PTI LGK SS