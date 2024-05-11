One labourer killed, six injured as brick kiln wall collapses in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj

Maharajganj (UP), May 11 (PTI) A labourer was killed and six others were injured on Saturday when the wall of a brick kiln collapsed on them in a village here, police said. Upon receiving information, the police and the administrative officers rushed to the spot and took the injured to a local hospital, they said.

The deceased was identified as Ashok Sahni (35) of Kushinagar, Circle Officer (Sadar) Abha Singh said. "This morning information was received that some people were buried under the debris of a collapsed wall at a brick kiln in the Kamhariya Khurd village under the Bhitauli police station area. The labourers buried under the wall were soon rescued using JCB machines,” the CO said.

The incident occurred when the labourers were sitting near the weak wall, CO said. "Based on the investigation, we will take further action in the case," the CO added.