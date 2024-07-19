One labourer killed, two injured in cave-in at construction site in Mumbai

Mumbai, Jul 19 (PTI) A labourer was killed, and two others were injured when a portion of a pit caved in on them at the site of a Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) project amid heavy rains in the western suburb of Malad here on Friday, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Another labourer who was at the site is missing, the official said.

The incident occurred around 1.15 pm in Pratap Nagar near the Western Express Highway, where a construction company was executing an SRA project, he said.

A portion of a pit caved in, trapping four labourers at the site.

Three men were rescued, and one remains missing, the official said.

The labourers were rushed to a hospital, where one of them, Premchand Jaiswal (39), was declared dead, he said.

The details about the missing labourer were awaited. PTI KK ARU