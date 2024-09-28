One lakh cowsheds to be set up in country: Seer

Agartala, Sep 28 (PTI) The Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth, Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, on Saturday said that one lakh cowsheds will be made operational across the country for the protection of cows worshipped by the Hindus.

The seer has come to Tripura to establish a cowshed (Gau Dhwaj) in West Tripura's Tulakona.

While speaking to reporters, the Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth in Uttarakhand said there was a strong demand to ban cow slaughter even before the country's independence.

"It was widely believed that slaughtering of cows would be banned after the British rulers left the country, but it has not happened for the past 78 years. Many governments have come and gone but the issue remains unresolved. Hindus, who worship the cow are disheartened," he said.

Asserting that one lakh cowsheds will be established in the country to protect cows and respect them, the Shankaracharya demanded the enactment of a law to punish those who slaughter cows.

"We want to reach out to the people with the message of gau mata's dignity and respect instead of seeking government help to enforce a ban on cow slaughtering," he said.

Shankaracharya said some people in a few northeastern states opposed the establishment of cow sheds. He was referring to states like Nagaland where majority of the people consume beef.

"Opposition or criticism means people are discussing the issue. I believe when people understand, they will change their dietary habits," he said. The seer also made it clear he did not endorse enforcing any change in the food habits of the people. PTI PS SBN NN SBN