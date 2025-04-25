One lakh people to be trained to converse in Sanskrit in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Apr 25 (PTI) One lakh people in Uttarakhand will be trained to converse in "simple" Sanskrit through online and offline modes as part of a plan to promote the use of the language among common people. The move will help link Sanskrit, the second official language of the state after Hindi, with employment opportunities and encourage the youth to communicate in it, officials said here on Friday. The plan was presented at the 10th meeting of the General Committee of Uttarakhand Sanskrit Academy chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday. Apart from giving training in a phased manner, setting up Vedic study centres to facilitate the study of scriptures written in Sanskrit and holding a competition of short films made in the language on contemporary topics are also part of the initiative, the officials said. At the meeting, the chief minister said the state had been the land of yoga, AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy), rishi and munis (sages) and Sanskrit since ancient times.

He said that debate, essay writing, and shloka (verse) recitation competitions in Sanskrit should also be organised in schools and colleges.

Dhami further said that nodal officers should be appointed in the districts to promote the language and instructed that nameplates in all offices should be written in Sanskrit. Sanskrit Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat said one village in each of the 13 districts in the state is being developed into Sanskrit Grams, where residents will be trained and encouraged to communicate with each other in the language. He suggested introducing a scholarship scheme for Sanskrit students and an incentive scheme for priests to promote the language in the state.