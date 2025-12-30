One lakh vehicles a day expected on Hyd-Vijayawada highway during Sankranti

Hyderabad, Dec 30 (PTI) Telangana Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy on Tuesday asked officials to gear up to ensure hassle-free journey for citizens during the coming Sankranti season as about one lakh vehicles are expected to travel per day on the Hyderabad - Vijayawada highway.

Reddy, who held a meeting with officials, said the state government would urge the Centre to provide a freeway at toll plazas on the highway to avoid traffic jams.

He said he has written a letter to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari in this regard and would meet him, if need be, in a couple of days.

If inevitable, the Roads and Buildings department is ready to make a nominal payment with regard to the toll plazas, an official release quoted him as saying.

He said he would also request Gadkari to see that lakhs of devotees who attend the 'Medaram jathara'(tribal festival) in Telangana in January do not face any inconvenience.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is keen on ensuring that those travelling for Sankranti do not face any inconvenience, the minister said. Venkat Reddy, who gave several directives to the officials, urged them that the aim should be to ensure 'congestion-free' roads during the Sankranti season, adding that he would also be on the field, travelling on a motorcycle. PTI SJR SJR ADB