One lakh recruitment in UP Police in next two years: CM Yogi

Varanasi (UP): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced that the government will recruit one lakh youngsters in police over the next two years.

In his address at the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha meeting and membership workshop, he hailed the government and said, "Today there is no discrimination against the youth in the state. Youth are being linked to government jobs in a fair and transparent manner."

He said, "In the next two years, one lakh youth will be recruited in UP Police."

As per a press statement, Adityanath claimed "In the last seven and a half years, we have given jobs to more than six and a half lakh youth."

He said, "Yesterday (Saturday) we successfully completed the written examination of the biggest police recruitment process in the state, due to which more than 60,200 youth will get a chance to serve in the police force."

Talking about politics at the meeting, he called upon the participants to choose politics to establish values and ideals in accordance with the principles.

"Politics should not be a means of attaining power or achieving selfish ends, but it should rather be a means of promoting the values of state and national interest." He said, "Always remember one thing, politics without principles is a noose of death. We should not get entangled in temptation and no matter what happens, we should not compromise on our values."

In his address, Aditynath took a dig at the opposition and said, "This is a very strange situation, the great men whose values were ridiculed till yesterday are today being worshipped for votes."

He said, "Remember that these are the same people who do not hesitate to support those who spew venom against the country."

"Who does not know the faces of the Samajwadi Party? This is the same Congress which ruled the country for the longest time and also opposed Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar," Adityanath said.

The programme of the working committee meeting and membership workshop of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Uttar Pradesh started with Swasti Vachan. Many prominent leaders attended the event, a district administration official said.

Yogi Adityanath reached Varanasi on Sunday afternoon. As soon as he reached Kashi, he bowed his head at Baba Kaal Bhairav and Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple, he said.

The devotees present in the temple welcomed the chief minister with the slogan "Har Har Mahadev" after seeing him among them, he added.