One man commission on sub-classification of SCs submits report to Andhra govt

Amaravati, March 11 (PTI) The one man commission of Rajiv Ranjan Mishra which was appointed by the Andhra Pradesh government to give recommendations for the sub-classification of Scheduled Castes has submitted its report, officials said.

The commission was tasked with making recommendations for ensuring that reservation benefits are distributed equitably among various sub-groups of SC communities with certain terms and conditions.

"After comprehensively touring 13 erstwhile districts of Andhra Pradesh and conducting stakeholders' meetings, the commission submitted its report consisting recommendations on March 10 to the chief secretary," said an official press release on Tuesday.

The commission assumed duty on November 27, 2024. PTI STH ADB