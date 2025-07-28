One missing as country boat capsizes in Kerala

Kottayam (Kerala), Jul 28 (PTI) One person is missing after a motorised country boat capsized in a lake near Murinjapuzha in Vaikom on Monday, police said here.

The boat was carrying around 20 people including women, they added.

A few passengers were treated at hospital in Vaikom, not for injuries, but for panic and shock following the incident, police further said.

Locals rushed to the spot to assist in the rescue.

A search is underway to trace the missing person, police added. PTI TGB TGB SSK