One more accused held from Nashik for illegal circulation of blockbuster ‘Chhaava’

Mumbai: The Mumbai police have arrested one more person in connection with the unauthorised circulation of Hindi blockbuster "Chhaava" by creating links on digital platforms, an official said on Saturday.

The police apprehended Vivek Dhumal, a resident of Datta Colony in Nashik city, the official said.

Earlier, the police had arrested Sagar Randhavan (26), a resident of Daund in Pune, for allegedly circulating the film without authorisation on digital platforms.

“Chhaava” stars Vicky Kaushal as Maratha king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

According to the police, Dhumal allegedly purchased a domain from Hostinger to upload the movie and was also streaming other newly released films from the platform.

Dhumal was produced before a court in Mumbai, the official said, adding that this is the second arrest in the case.

Investigations have revealed that Randhavan had purchased a domain from Hostinger to upload the movie and developed an application through which newly released films were streamed to users who paid to download the app.

Based on a complaint by the chief executive officer of an anti-piracy agency, a case has been registered under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Copyright Act, Cinematograph Act and Information Technology Act, he said.