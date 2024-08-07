One more arrested in BSP leader murder case

Chennai, Aug 7 (PTI) A 32-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the brutal killing of BSP state president K Armstrong last month, police said on Wednesday.

The arrested has been identified as N Aswathaman.

A police release here said he is a resident of Vyasarpadi in the city. Prior to him, 21 people were arrested as part of the probe into the high profile murder, it said.

One accused person was gunned down by the police last month when he tried to attack them and flee, while being taken to a city location to unearth some weapons allegedly hidden there by him.

Armstrong (52), state chief of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) was hacked to death by a group of assailants last month, sending shockwaves.

Political parties, including the AIADMK and the BJP, besides BSP supremo and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati, have demanded a CBI probe into the killing. PTI SA SA KH