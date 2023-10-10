One more arrested in connection with bribery charges against Kerala minister's office

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 10 (PTI) One more person was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the bribery allegations against a personal staff member of Kerala Health Minister Veena George, police said.

The arrest of Basit was made based on a complaint made by the minister's personal staff member -- Akhil Mathew -- who had denied the allegations and sought a detailed probe into the matter.

The accused Basit is suspected to be one of the main conspirators behind the bribery allegations against the personal staff member of the minister, police said and added that he was arrested this evening in the case registered at Cantonment police station here.

Last week, accused M K Raees, a native of Kozhikode was arrested from that district for allegedly creating a fake email-id related to temporary appointments in the Ayush Mission.

Raees, who was arrested from Kozhikode, was also suspected to have had several monetary transactions with a former office secretary of CITU, the trade union wing of the CPI(M), who is also accused of being involved in the bribery case.

The former office secretary of CITU, Akhil Sajeev, who is suspected to be the kingpin in the alleged job fraud and bribery in the Kerala Health department, was nabbed last week from neighbouring Tamil Nadu and presently is in the custody of Pathanamthitta Crime Branch in connection with another case, police said.

He has not yet been formally arrested in the case related to the bribery allegations, it added.

The alleged fraud was highlighted by Haridasan, a resident of Malappuram district, and had triggered a political row in the state.

Police said today that according to Haridasan's statement he was threatened by the conspirators in the case to make the fraud allegations.

An FIR was registered under IPC Sections 419 and 420 (cheating) based on the complaint by Mathew.

Haridasan had alleged that a personal staff member of the minister accepted Rs 1 lakh as a bribe for the appointment of his daughter-in-law as a government medical officer.

Haridasan, referring to Akhil Sajeev, had further alleged that a former office secretary of CITU in Pathanamthitta, who allegedly acted as a middleman, had also accepted a bribe for the said appointment. However, his daughter-in-law didn't get the job. PTI HMP HMP ROH