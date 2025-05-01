One more arrested in Jharkhand for links with terrorist group

Ranchi, May 1 (PTI) One more person allegedly linked to an international terrorist organisation was arrested in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, an official said on Thursday.
The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) of the state had arrested four people allegedly linked to several terrorist organisations from the same district on April 26.
The ATS picked up 33-year-old Ammar Yashar from Shamsher Nagar locality in Bhuli area on Wednesday.
It is suspected that he is associated with Hizb ut-Tahrir (HuT), an international pan-Islamist organisation which is banned in several countries including India.
The ATS also issued a statement saying that it seized Yashar's mobile phone in which several suspicious documents related to banned organisations were found.
In the statement, the ATS said Yashar revealed during interrogation that he was previously associated with the banned organisation Indian Mujahideen (IM), for which he was arrested in Jodhpur in 2014 and sent to jail.
"After serving about 10 years in prison, he was released on bail in May 2024. Subsequently, he came in contact with Ayan Javed in Dhanbad and several other accused individuals, and was involved with the banned organization HuT (Hizb ut-Tahrir)," it stated.
Ayan (21) along with Gulfam Hasan (21), Md Shahzad Alam (20) and Shabnam Pravin (20) were arrested following raids in Dhanbad on April 26.
Jharkhand ATS had received a tip-off that some individuals associated with HuT, Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS), ISIS and other terrorist organisations are trying to recruit youths, the statement said. PTI SAN NN