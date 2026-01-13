One more arrested in Meghalaya activist's murder linked to illegal stone quarrying

Shillong, Jan 13 (PTI) One more person was held in connection with the murder of activist Dilseng M Sangma in Meghalaya, taking the total number of arrests in the case to four, officials said on Tuesday.

Dilseng, who led a Garo organisation, was assaulted on January 9 when he, along with some other activists, went to the Rajabala area of West Garo Hills district, suspecting that illegal stone quarrying was underway there, they said.

He later succumbed to his injuries, while another person accompanying him sustained serious injuries, they added.

It is suspected that goons backed by illegal stone quarry operators were behind the killing, officials said.

The latest arrest was made on Monday following sustained raids, SP AT Sangma said, adding that earlier, three people had been arrested in the case.

The SP said the investigation was progressing, and more arrests could not be ruled out.

The murder triggered tension in parts of the district, following which additional security was deployed and peace committee meetings were convened.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has condemned the killing and assured that those responsible would be brought to justice, urging people to maintain peace. PTI JOP SOM