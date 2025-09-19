One more arrested in Rs 75.2 lakh mephedrone seizure case in Thane

Thane, Sep 19 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra's Thane district have arrested one more person in connection with the seizure of mephedrone worth Rs 75.2 lakh smuggled through the Rajasthan-Madhya Pradesh border, an official said on Friday.

The crime branch arrested the accused, Kuldeepsingh Parihar, on September 12 from the Kalwa area, and a search has been launched for his absconding associate, the official said.

Senior inspector Sachin Gaikwad said the crime branch had seized 501.5 gm of mephedrone from a car at the Kharigaon toll naka on September 9 and arrested the driver, Sureshsingh Gangasingh Tanwar (35), who hailed from Ratlam in neighbouring Madhya Pradesh.

A case under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered, and during interrogation, Tanwar revealed that he had smuggled the contraband with the help of his associates, Kuldeepsingh Parihar and Abhishek Jaiswal, he said.

The official said that the narcotics were transported across the Rajasthan-Madhya Pradesh border for illegal trade and sale in Maharashtra. PTI COR ARU