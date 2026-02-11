One more arrested in spa sexual assault case in Kerala

Thiruvalla (Kerala), Feb 11 (PTI) Police have arrested one more accused in connection with the case relating to a gangster allegedly sexually assaulting a spa employee for refusing to give him money at Thiruvalla in Pathanamthitta district, officials said on Wednesday.

The arrested person has been identified as Prashobh (26), alias "Rockan", hailing from Chumathra in Thiruvalla and a resident of Kozhikkottuparambil, they said.

According to police, the accused had gone into hiding after the incident and was apprehended from Ranni by a special investigation team (SIT).

Earlier, the SIT had arrested Subin Alexander (38), Berlin Das (27), and Akhil Kumar (36), also known as Varun, in connection with the case.

Prashobh was taken into police custody for detailed interrogation.

According to police, Alexander had allegedly sexually assaulted a spa employee at knifepoint on February 1.

Police suspect that two of the absconding accused have left the state and searches are being carried out in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. PTI CORR/LGK KH