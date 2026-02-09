One more arrested in spa sexual assault case in Kerala's Pathanamthitta

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Feb 9 (PTI) Police have arrested one more accused in connection with the case relating to a gangster allegedly sexually assaulting a spa employee for refusing to give him money at Thiruvalla here, officials said on Monday.

The arrested person is Varun Kumar (36) of Niranam in Pathanamthitta district, a member of the gang led by Subin Alexander, who allegedly sexually assaulted a spa employee at knifepoint on February 1.

Police, who had registered a case against six persons, had earlier arrested Alexander and his close aide Berlin Das.

According to police officials, acting on a tip-off that Kumar was hiding at a place in Aluva near Kochi, a team raided the location on Sunday night and took him into custody.

He was later brought to the Thiruvalla police station, where he is being interrogated by a special team constituted to probe the case.

Police said efforts are under way to trace three more accused — Sajin, Prashob and Kiran.

Police suspect that two of the absconding accused have left the state and searches are being carried out in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, an officer said.

Kumar will be produced before the court as part of the remand procedure soon, police added.