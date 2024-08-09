One more boy dies 15 days after class 8 student's death in Telangana state-run residential school

Karimnagar (Telangana), Aug 9 (PTI) Fifteen days after the death of a student in a state-run residential high school in Jagtial district in Telangana, another student of the same school died due to ill health on Friday, police said.

The 12-year-old boy, who was studying in class 6 at Peddapur residential high school in Metpally mandal in the district, died on Friday.

"The boy complained of stomach ache in the early hours" and he was shifted to a hospital. He passed away later while undergoing treatment, police said.

The boy's body was handed over to his parents after a post mortem was conducted, police said.

On a complaint made by the boy's parents, a case of suspicious death has been registered and an investigation is underway.

On July 26, a class 8 student of the same school died of seizures.