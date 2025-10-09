One more dies in fire crackers manufacturing unit accident in Andhra, toll reaches 8

Rayavaram (Andhra Pradesh), Oct 9 (PTI) One more person died of wounds sustained in an accident at a firecracker manufacturing unit in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district, police said on Thursday.

Three people were injured and of them, one succumbed to burn injuries this morning, said Ramachandrapuram sub-divisional police officer B Raghuveer.

The fire accident occurred around 1 pm at Sri Ganapati Grand Fire Works on Wednesday.

"The death toll rose to eight today and the injured persons have been reduced to two," Raghuveer told PTI, adding that the inquest and postmortem had been completed for all the bodies and were handed over to their families.

The injured persons are stable as of now and are undergoing treatment at Government General Hospital in Kakinada.

Among the dead, five were women and three men, including the owner of the crackers manufacturing unit, Raghuveer said.

As one of the deceased person was from Odisha, police said an ambulance is ferrying his body to the neighbouring state.

Raghuveer said the Odisha victim was hired by the owner of the crackers manufacturing unit to tend to his cows and was caught up in the fatal accident as he was in its vicinity.

As many as 12 people were engaged in making crackers, he said.

Police have registered a case under BNS Sections 106 (1), 125 (b) and 228 and Section 9 (1) of the Explosives Act. PTI STH KH