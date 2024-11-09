One more dies in Kerala temple fire accident; toll rises to five

Kasaragod (Kerala): One more person died on Saturday from the burns suffered in the recent fireworks accident at a temple near Neeleswaram in this district, raising the death toll to five, officials said.

Rajith, who had been receiving treatment for severe burns at a private hospital in Mangalore, died in the morning, officials said.

"He had suffered over 50 per cent burns," one of the officials said.

Earlier, four persons had died from burns sustained in the accident.

According to the Kasaragod district administration, 154 people were injured in the accident and of them, 100 were admitted in various hospitals initially.

As of November 8, of the 100, 63 were undergoing treatment in various hospitals and out of them nine were in the ICU, the district administration said.

The incident occurred late on October 28 night at Anjoottanbalam Veererkavu temple near Neeleswaram when firecrackers stored in the vicinity exploded.

Three persons including two temple committee officials have been arrested in connection with the incident after a case was registered under the Explosive Substance Act and various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).