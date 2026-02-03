One more dies in knife attack in Kerala's Kasaragod

Kasaragod (Kerala), Feb 3 (PTI) A 60-year-old man, who was injured in an attack during a family dispute in Manjeshwar, in this northernmost district, a day ago, has died while undergoing treatment, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Sheikh Abba, also known as Sheikhunji, a native of Thuminad.

With his death, the toll in the incident has risen to two.

The incident had earlier claimed the life of Ummar Farooq's 18-year-old daughter, Mariyammath Jumailla, who was reported dead on Monday after she intervened to stop the attack.

Police said the attack took place on Monday evening at Thuminad Hilltop during a family dispute involving the accused, Farooq, and his relatives.

During the argument, Farooq allegedly attacked Sheikhunji with a knife.

Sheikhunji sustained serious injuries and was admitted to hospital, where he later succumbed.

Police have arrested Farooq and said an investigation is under way.