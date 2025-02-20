One more drug peddler held in cross-border drug smuggling racket, 3 kg heroin recovered: Punjab Police

Chandigarh, Feb 20 (PTI) Punjab Police on Thursday said it has arrested one more drug smuggler and seized three kilograms of heroin from his possession, a day after his associate was arrested, taking the total seizure in the case to 13 kilograms.

Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said The accused has been identified as Lovepreet Singh, a resident of Main Bazar in Attari, Amritsar.

The development came a day after the police busted a cross-border drug smuggling racket with the arrest of a man Harmandeep Singh from Ghumanpura village in Amritsar, seizing 10 kilograms of heroin from his possession.

Harmandeep was constantly in-touch with Pakistan-based smuggler identified as Chacha Bawa, who was using drones to transport heroin consignment across the border, police said.

DGP Yadav said that during interrogation Harmandeep revealed that he had handed over three kilograms of heroin as part of the earlier consignment smuggled from Pakistan to his associate Lovepreet on Monday, police also found him as an accused in the case.

He said a special team of the Counter Intelligence of Punjab Police was formed to trace Lovepreet and the accused was arrested from the Bus Stop Khasa at Amritsar-Attari GT Road in Amritsar.

During the search, police seized three kilograms of heroin from his possession, he added.

The DGP said the recovered heroin was part of a larger consignment smuggled from Pakistan.

Further investigations are ongoing to identify other associates involved in this drug smuggling racket, the officer said.