One more held for ‘supporting Pakistan’ in Assam

Guwahati, May 17 (PTI) One more person has been apprehended in Assam for "supporting Pakistan", taking the number of such arrests in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack to 65 in the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.

He said the latest arrest has been made in Kokrajhar district.

Sharing the update on "crackdown against anti-national elements", Sarma posted on X, “@KokrajharPolice arrested Joynal Abedin from Gossaigaon for supporting Pakistan on social media.” He added, “65 anti-nationals arrested till now." The state police have been taking action against people for ‘anti-India’ and ‘pro-Pakistan’ activities, including posts on social media, since the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22, in which 26 people were killed.

Among those arrested was opposition AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam.

He was initially arrested on sedition charges for allegedly "defending" Pakistan and its complicity in the Pahalgam attack. After he secured bail in that case, he was held under the stringent National Security Act.

Sarma had earlier said that the state-wide crackdown on traitors will continue and "nobody will be spared". PTI SSG BDC