One more held in Arunachal illegal teacher appointment case

Itanagar, May 16 (PTI) The Special Investigation Cell (SIC) of the Arunachal Pradesh police has arrested one more person related to the illegal appointments of primary teachers and other staff members within the education department in Lower Siang district.

Advertisment

The arrest was initiated following a case registered by the SIC on February 3 this year, based on a report submitted by the director of elementary education about the illegal appointment of primary teachers and other staff in the Siang education department, a police officer said here on Thursday.

The man was arrested after meticulous scrutiny of documents, interrogation of suspects, and technical analysis, the Superintendent of Police of SIC (Vigilance), Anant Mittal, said.

The arrested individual, identified as Mikjar Ngulom alias June Lendo (32), is a native of New Bomte village in Lower Siang district, he said. At least eight people have been arrested by the SIC so far in the case.

Advertisment

The SIC investigation into the illegal appointments is ongoing, and all facets of the case are being investigated in detail, Mittal added.

Earlier, the SIC arrested a former deputy director of school education (DDSE) over alleged illegal appointments of primary teachers (PRT) and multi-tasking staff (MTS) in the Siang district of the northeastern state.

The accused, Talem Jamoh, was arrested on May 1 based on a complaint lodged by one Tajing Saroh about the illegal appointment, and after detailed analysis of the documents, interrogation of appointees and other support and technical analysis.

The accused is a native of Napit village in East Siang district.

The Arunachal Pradesh government has so far terminated the services of 256 teachers, clerks and multi-tasking staffers in various districts for producing "forged and fabricated" appointment orders to concerned authorities without maintaining formalities of the education department. PTI UPL SBN UPL SBN