One more held in crude bomb attacks outside 2 Gurugram clubs

Gurugram, Dec 19 (PTI) Another person was on Thursday arrested in connection with crude bomb attacks outside two clubs in Sector 29 here, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as 26-year-old Bhavish, a resident of Soldha village in Jhajjar district, they said.

On December 10, crude bombs were thrown outside two clubs located in Sector 29 and a person, identified as Sachin, a resident of Meerut, was arrested from the spot.

On December 12, gangster Rohit Godara took responsibility for both the blasts in Chandigarh and then Gurugram by posting a post on social media.

In the post, he claimed that the blasts were carried out at both the places to warn against non-payment of extortion money, the police said.

While police had taken Sachin on a seven-day police remand after being produced in a city court and on December 11.

The police also arrested three accused, Vinit Malik, Vikas and Ankit. They were also taken on six days of police remand, they added.

ACP Crime Varun Dahiya said that three accused arrested in the bomb attack case earlier were thoroughly interrogated and sent to jail after completion of their police remand.

"We have arrested one more person in connection with the crude bomb attacks outside nightclubs and are questioning him,” he said. PTI COR NB NB