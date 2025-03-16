One more held in ganja seizure at Polytechnic College hostel in Kerala

Kochi, Mar 16 (PTI) The police have arrested another person in connection with the seizure of two kilograms of ganja and the subsequent arrest of five students during a raid at the men's hostel of Government Polytechnic College, Kalamassery, near here.

According to police sources, Anuraj, a third-year student of Kalamassery Polytechnic and a native of Kollam, was taken into custody on Saturday night.

Investigators are examining Anuraj's financial transactions, as the other arrested students have stated that he was responsible for supplying the ganja to the hostel.

Preliminary findings suggest that Anuraj had procured a total of four kilograms of ganja, of which two kilograms were brought to the hostel.

With this arrest, the number of persons arrested in the case has risen to six.

The police had conducted the raid on Thursday night as part of a stringent crackdown on narcotics and arrested three students.

Two of them were released on station bail while another student, Akash M, 21, a native of Kulathupuzha in Kollam was arrested and remanded to judicial custody on Friday.

The police recovered 1.909 kg of ganja from his room.

They seized 9.7 grams of ganja from the two students who were released on station bail --Adithyan, 20, a native of Haripad in Alappuzha, and Abhiraj R, 21, a native of Karunagappally of Kollam--officers said.

On Saturday police arrested Ashique, 20 and Shalik, 21, both hailing from Aluva, who are former students of the institution and are suspected of supplying the contraband to the hostel.

The police also stated that the raid was conducted based on a tip-off about large quantities of ganja being stored on campus ahead of Holi celebrations.

The search that began on Thursday night lasted nearly seven hours and concluded at 4 am on Friday, police officials said. PTI ARM ARM ADB